Oil India controls leakage from abandoned well in Assam after 4 days





The state-run energy firm successfully handled the crisis after scrambling different departments to shut the well, an official release said.





"After nearly 60 hours, the uncontrolled flow of fluid (mainly water) from well NHK-67 near Duliajan was capped successfully around 12.44 pm today," it added.





The company said the well was re-capped by the in-house crisis management team with support from various other departments of the OIL.





"An in-house on-site task force was coordinating the activities on the ground to control the water flow, cap and restore the well in close coordination with local authorities," it added.





On October 19, miscreants had completely cut the entire 'X-Mass tree', an equipment that controls the outflow of oil or gas, above the adapter of OIL's well no NHK-67, leading to uncontrolled flow of well fluids, mainly water, from the wellhead. -- PTI

Public sector undertaking major Oil India Ltd on Sunday said it has successfully shut leakage from an abandoned well in Assam's Dibrugarh district.