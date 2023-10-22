RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Oil India controls leakage from abandoned well in Assam after 4 days
October 22, 2023  22:54
File image
File image
Public sector undertaking major Oil India Ltd on Sunday said it has successfully shut leakage from an abandoned well in Assam's Dibrugarh district. 

The state-run energy firm successfully handled the crisis after scrambling different departments to shut the well, an official release said. 

"After nearly 60 hours, the uncontrolled flow of fluid (mainly water) from well NHK-67 near Duliajan was capped successfully around 12.44 pm today," it added. 

The company said the well was re-capped by the in-house crisis management team with support from various other departments of the OIL. 

"An in-house on-site task force was coordinating the activities on the ground to control the water flow, cap and restore the well in close coordination with local authorities," it added. 

On October 19, miscreants had completely cut the entire 'X-Mass tree', an equipment that controls the outflow of oil or gas, above the adapter of OIL's well no NHK-67, leading to uncontrolled flow of well fluids, mainly water, from the wellhead. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Shami, Kohli shine as India down NZ to go top
In Pictures - Shami, Kohli shine as India down NZ to go top

Skipper Rohit Sharma (46) led India's rollicking start but it was Kohli's fourth 50-plus score in five innings that helped to inflict on New Zealand their first defeat of the tournament.

Agniveer from Maha dies in line of duty in Siachen; Army condoles demise
Agniveer from Maha dies in line of duty in Siachen; Army condoles demise

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande and all ranks of the force condoled the death of Agniveer, Gawate Akshay Laxman, who hailed from Maharashtra.

World Cup PIX: King Kohli steers India to easy win
World Cup PIX: King Kohli steers India to easy win

Virat Kohli missed out on a deserved century but India outclassed New Zealand by four wickets to continue their winning run in World Cup 2023.

India's humanitarian aid for Palestine reaches Egypt
India's humanitarian aid for Palestine reaches Egypt

The consignments were sent in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force.

World Cup: The secret behind Shami's 5-star show!
World Cup: The secret behind Shami's 5-star show!

'Shami always knew that he would be required at some point in time and for that he was always prepared.'

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances