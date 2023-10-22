NIA apprehends absconding accused in Sri Lankan human trafficking case





The Absconder Tracking Team of the NIA apprehended the 39-year-old accused, Mohamed Imran Khan alias Haja Najerbheeden, from his undisclosed location in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu.





Imran Khan had been on the run since June 2021.





The ATT of the NIA's Bengaluru branch monitored Imran Khan's movements over the past several months, leading to his capture from his undisclosed location in Theni, said the NIA.





During preliminary investigations, the NIA said accused Imran Khan, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, was revealed as a notorious smuggler with a long-standing history of illegal activities in the region.





As per the anti-terror agency, the accused was a fugitive wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies for his involvement in various illicit operations.





The instant case originated when the Mangalore South police acted on credible intelligence, revealing that a group of Sri Lankan nationals had arrived and taken residence in Mangalore without possessing valid documents.





This operation led to the arrest of 38 Sri Lankan nationals on June 6, 2021, in Mangalore. -- ANI

