RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NIA apprehends absconding accused in Sri Lankan human trafficking case
October 22, 2023  17:48
image
The National Investigation Agency has apprehended an absconding accused in the Sri Lankan human trafficking case, the agency said on Sunday. 

The Absconder Tracking Team of the NIA apprehended the 39-year-old accused, Mohamed Imran Khan alias Haja Najerbheeden, from his undisclosed location in the Theni district of Tamil Nadu. 

Imran Khan had been on the run since June 2021. 

The ATT of the NIA's Bengaluru branch monitored Imran Khan's movements over the past several months, leading to his capture from his undisclosed location in Theni, said the NIA. 

During preliminary investigations, the NIA said accused Imran Khan, a resident of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, was revealed as a notorious smuggler with a long-standing history of illegal activities in the region. 

As per the anti-terror agency, the accused was a fugitive wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies for his involvement in various illicit operations. 

The instant case originated when the Mangalore South police acted on credible intelligence, revealing that a group of Sri Lankan nationals had arrived and taken residence in Mangalore without possessing valid documents. 

This operation led to the arrest of 38 Sri Lankan nationals on June 6, 2021, in Mangalore. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

India may resume issuance of visas to Canadians if...: Jaishankar
India may resume issuance of visas to Canadians if...: Jaishankar

The external affairs minister also said that India is likely to resume issuance of visas to Canadians if it sees progress in the safety of Indian diplomats in Canada.

World Cup PIX: Mitchell hits century but India fight back
World Cup PIX: Mitchell hits century but India fight back

Images from the World Cup 2023 league match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

ISRO prefers women fighter pilots for Gaganyaan mission, says Somanath
ISRO prefers women fighter pilots for Gaganyaan mission, says Somanath

His statement came a day after the ISRO successfully launched its TV-D1 test vehicle ahead of the human space flight mission Gaganyaan.

'Opener' Jansen ready to make big contributions for SA
'Opener' Jansen ready to make big contributions for SA

The South African is firm about progressing further in his journey as an all-rounder.

People from southern Israel leave homes, take shelter in Jerusalem amid war
People from southern Israel leave homes, take shelter in Jerusalem amid war

Israel's ministry of defence and the Israel defence forces on Sunday said they are planning to evacuate another 14 communities close to the Lebanese border, The Times of Israel reported.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances