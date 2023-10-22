RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi lauds Shah as outstanding administrator on home minister's birthday
October 22, 2023  12:20
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah/File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 59th birthday, lauding his contributions to the government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. 

In a post on X, Modi said, "He (Shah) is passionate about India's progress and ensuring a better quality of life for the poor. He has made a mark as an outstanding administrator, making notable contributions to enhancing India's security apparatus and further developing the cooperatives sector." 

Shah's role in strengthening the BJP is laudatory, he said and wished, "may he be blessed with a long life and wonderful health." 

Other leading BJP leaders, including Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, also wished him on his birthday. 

BJP president J P Nadda praised Shah's exceptional dedication to the nation, sincerity and organisational skill, and said it was an inspiration for party workers. 

A close confidant of the prime minister, Shah, also the minister of cooperation, has played a crucial role in the rise of the BJP under Modi's leadership. 

He was made the BJP national president in 2014 and spearheaded the party's growth nationally as its political strength grew remarkably in several states, paving the way for its return to power at the Centre in 2019 with a bigger majority. -- PTI
