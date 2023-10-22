May resume visa service in Canada if ...: Jaishankar





"If we see progress in safety of our diplomats in Canada, we would like to resume issuance of visas there," said Jaishankar.





On downsizing Canada's diplomatic presence in India, he said that diplomatic parity very much provided for by Vienna convention.





"We invoked parity as we had concerns about continuous interference in our affairs by Canadian personnel," said Jaishankar.





On the Canada ties, he said that the relationship right now is going through a difficult phase. -- PTI

