Man, son's mother-in-law die by suicide in UP as kin oppose their affair
October 22, 2023  21:07
image
A 40-year-old man and his son's mother-in-law died on Sunday after they jumped before a train in this district as their family members were opposed to their alleged affair, the police said.              

Ramniwas, a resident of Lakhimpur, and Asha Rani (39), a resident of Mubarakpur, jumped before a passenger train near Pihani turn overbridge in the morning, additional superintendent of police Durgesh Singh said.              
According to police, the two were having an affair and had even eloped last month but returned after a few days.              

The duo took the extreme step as they were hurt by the opposition they faced from their family members because of the alleged affair, the police said.              

The bodies have been sent for autopsy and the matter is being probed, they added. -- PTI
