Maha women panel chief seeks action in Beed woman stripping case
October 22, 2023  18:58
Maharashtra State Commission for Women chief Rupali Chakankar on Sunday demanded police action in a case of alleged stripping of a woman over a land dispute in Beed district.             

A complaint has been lodged in this connection against three persons, including the wife of a BJP MLC.             

Chakankar in a post on X said the commission will follow it up till the woman gets justice.             

"I have come to know about the stripping of a woman over a land dispute in Beed district. I have personally sought details of the incident from the Beed police superintendent. A case is registered against Prajakta Suresh Dhas, Raghu Pawar, and Rahul Jagdale," she said.             

"The incident is outrageous. I have asked the police to take further action immediately," Chakankar said.             

Responding to the case against his wife, MLC Suresh Dhas told reporters, "The complaint is politically motivated. I will give a detailed reaction to it at an appropriate time." -- PTI
