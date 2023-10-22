RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


K'taka ex-CM Bommai recovering after heart surgery, Modi inquires about health
October 22, 2023  15:10
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who recently underwent coronary artery bypass grafting surgery and is recovering at a private hospital in Bengaluru, on Sunday said that he will get well soon and return to serve people. 

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to inquire about his health. 

"Shubha Ashtami Day, it's my luckiest day. My hearty thanks to our beloved Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi for calling me to inquire about my health while taking rest in hospital. Your concern and wishes have increased by self confidence. I will get well soon and return to serve people," Bommai said in a post on 'X'. 

The 63-year-old BJP leader's recovery has been excellent. 

He is anticipated to regain full functionality in just a couple of weeks, doctors treating him have said. -- PTI
