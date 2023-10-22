Infiltration bid foiled in J&K's Uri sector; 6 pistols, 4 grenades seized





"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 21 Oct 23, an infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along #LoC in #Uri sector, Baramulla," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army wrote in a post on X.





The army said contact was established with the infiltrating terrorists and a firefight ensued.





Six pistols and four hand grenades have been seized, the army said, adding that the operation is underway. -- PTI

