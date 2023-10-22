RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Indra Sena Reddy Nallu likely to be sworn in as Tripura governor on Oct 26
October 22, 2023  16:08
Indra Sena Reddy Nallu/X
Indra Sena Reddy Nallu/X
Indra Sena Reddy Nallu is likely to be sworn in as the new governor of Odisha on October 26, an official said on Sunday. Nallu, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, was named the new governor of Tripura on October 18. 

"He will arrive in Tripura on October 25. He will be sworn in on the following day," the official said. 

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his cabinet colleagues and top officials will attend the swearing-in ceremony, he said. 

Nallu will replace Satyadev N Arya, whose term as governor expired on August 25. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

People from southern Israel leave homes, take shelter in Jerusalem amid war
People from southern Israel leave homes, take shelter in Jerusalem amid war

Israel's ministry of defence and the Israel defence forces on Sunday said they are planning to evacuate another 14 communities close to the Lebanese border, The Times of Israel reported.

Bobby Charlton: Manchester United's greatest and most beloved!
Bobby Charlton: Manchester United's greatest and most beloved!

Dignified, unassuming and regarded as Manchester United's greatest ever servant, Bobby Charlton appeared 758 times for the club, scoring 249 goals

World Cup PIX: New Zealand recover after difficult start
World Cup PIX: New Zealand recover after difficult start

Images from the World Cup 2023 league match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

World Cup 2023: 'England look like a side that has no confidence'
World Cup 2023: 'England look like a side that has no confidence'

Former skipper Nasser Hussain said reliance on statistics rather than reading the conditions has led to England's downfall in World Cup 2023.

Raja Singh, who made anti-Prophet remarks, gets BJP ticket in Telangana
Raja Singh, who made anti-Prophet remarks, gets BJP ticket in Telangana

Three of the BJP's sitting Lok Sabha members - Bandi Sanjay Kumar (former Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP), Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad MP) and Soyam Bapu Rao (Adilabad MP) will contest in the elections.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances