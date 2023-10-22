RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India sends 38.5 tonnes of aid to Palestine
October 22, 2023  12:02
India on Sunday sent nearly 6.5 tonnes of medical aid and 32 tonnes of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine. 

The consignments were sent in a C-17 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. 

The plane is transporting the aid to El-Arish airport in Egypt. 

"India sends Humanitarian aid to the people of Palestine. An IAF C-17 flight carrying nearly 6.5 tonne of medical aid and 32 tonne of disaster relief material for the people of Palestine departs for El-Arish airport in Egypt," external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on 'X'. 

"The material includes essential life-saving medicines, surgical items, tents, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, sanitary utilities, water purification tablets among other necessary items," he said. 

India sent the aid three days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed condolences to President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas over the deaths of civilians at a hospital in Gaza and reiterated India's long-standing "principled position" on the Israel-Palestine issue. -- PTI
