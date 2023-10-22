RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hundreds of animals sacrificed during Chhatar Jatra in Odisha's Kalahandi
October 22, 2023  22:30
Despite repeated appeals by the administration to desist from animal sacrifice, hundreds of goats and hens were slaughtered to "appease" Maa Manikeswar during the annual 'Chhatar Jatra' in Bhawanipatna on Sunday. 

Every Mahastami, the 8th day of the annual Durga Puja, the streets of Bhawanipatna, the district headquarters town of tribal dominated Kalahandi in Odisha, turn bloodstained as people, both tribal and non-tribals, sacrifice animals in full public view and in presence of the administration, as part of their tradition. 

A large number of animals were killed on the road as the procession of Maa Manikeswar, called Chhatar Jatra, began on Sunday morning. 

While goats and hens were sacrificed, people also released hundreds of doves to mark the occasion, eyewitnesses said. 

"People's religious sentiment is centuries old and the administration has been trying to sensitise them. Though there has been a decline in the number of animals being sacrificed, people still believe in the tradition. It will go away gradually," Tanmaya Kumar Darwan, additional district magistrate of Kalahandi, said. -- PTI
