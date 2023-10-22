Gujarat cops, DRI seize drugs worth Rs 150 cr in Maha; 3 held

Gujarat cops, DRI seize drugs worth Rs 150 cr in Maha; 3 heldOctober 22, 2023 18:28
The Ahmedabad police and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence have seized narcotics worth Rs 150 crore and arrested three persons during an operation in neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.
The Crime Branch and DRI, in a joint operation, seized cocaine, mephedrone and ketamine from two factories and some houses in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, deputy commissioner of police (crime), Ahmedabad, Chaitanya Mandlik said.
"The DRI Pune and Ahmedabad crime branch carried out a joint operation in Aurangabad, where we busted two factories and a few houses and seized drugs worth Rs 150 crore. The price of the seized contraband is estimated to be three to four times more in the international markets," he said.
The drug network was busted based on an intelligence input received by the crime branch, he said, adding that three persons were arrested and a case has been registered by the DRI. -- PTI
