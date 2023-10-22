RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Four students drown in Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh
October 22, 2023  14:10
Four students who had gone to take a dip in the Gautami-Godavari river in Kakinada district drowned and their bodies were retrieved on Sunday, the police said. 

Intending to swim, seven students got into the Godavari river at Pillanka village in Tallarevu mandal around 4.30 pm on Saturday. 

Of them, four drowned and we retrieved their bodies on Sunday morning, a police official said. 

The other three were safe, the police said. 

The deceased were pursuing undergraduate courses and were in their early-20s. 

The students belonging to Tanuku town in the West Godavari district came on a fun trip. 

They first went to nearby Yanam and then came to Pillanka. 

According to police, the four students were swept away by the strong current while swimming and after several hours their bodies were recovered. 

The State Disaster Response Force, fire, revenue and police departments, and fishermen were involved in the search effort. 

The police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. -- PTI
