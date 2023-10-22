Delhi's AQI in 'poor' category





According to the India meteorological department forecast, the sky will be clear during the day and there is a possibility of a drizzle in the evening or at night.





The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 83 per cent.





Delhi's Air Quality Index stood at 292 at 11 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.





An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe". An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category. -- PTI

Delhi's air quality on Sunday morning was recorded in the "poor" category while the minimum temperature settled at 15.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's normal.