RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Cong releases second list of 43 candidates for Raj
October 22, 2023  21:17
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
The Congress on Sunday released its second list of 43 candidates for the November 25 Rajasthan assembly elections, fielding former chief secretary Niranjan Arya from the Sojat (SC) seat. 

State ministers Govind Ram Meghwal and BD Kalla have been fielded from Khajuwala (Scheduled Caste) and Bikaner West, respectively. 

Minister of state for higher education Rajendra Singh Yadav was fielded from the Kotputli seat. 

All the three ministers are considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. 

The party has so far announced 76 candidates for the Rajasthan polls. 

The first list of 33 candidates was released on Saturday. 

The polls to the 200-member assembly will be held on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup PIX: India lose way as NZ fight back
World Cup PIX: India lose way as NZ fight back

Images from the World Cup 2023 league match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

BJP's second candidate list for Telangana after Dassehra: Kishan Reddy
BJP's second candidate list for Telangana after Dassehra: Kishan Reddy

Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured on Sunday in the BJP's first list of 52 candidates.

Gujarat police, DRI sleuths seize drugs worth Rs 150 cr in Maha; 3 held
Gujarat police, DRI sleuths seize drugs worth Rs 150 cr in Maha; 3 held

The drug network was busted based on an intelligence input received by the Crime Branch, he said, adding that three persons were arrested and a case has been registered by the DRI.

Drama outside Gwalior palace after Scindia loyalist denied ticket
Drama outside Gwalior palace after Scindia loyalist denied ticket

To mollify the protesters, Jyotiraditya Scindia drove to the palace gate and asserted that he stood by them and Goyal.

World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs
World Cup: Shubman Gill fastest to 2000 runs in ODIs

Shubman Gill became the fastest player to score 2000 runs in ODIs during the World Cup match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances