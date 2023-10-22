CISF inspector shoots himself with service revolver in Karnataka

CISF inspector shoots himself with service revolver in KarnatakaOctober 22, 2023 15:44
A sub inspector attached to the Central Industrial Security Force in New Mangalore Port Authority allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver early Sunday, the police said.
The deceased has been identified as Zakir Hussain (58), a resident of Raichur.
He shot himself using his service weapon.
Hussain was posted on night shift at NMPA's main gate.
He completed his shift and handed over the charge to the morning shift in-charge.
At around 6.30 am, he proceeded to the washroom next to the main gate and shot himself, the police said.
A case has been registered at the Panambur police station and an investigation is on. -- PTI
