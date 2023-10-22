RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CISF inspector shoots himself with service revolver in Karnataka
October 22, 2023  15:44
image
A sub inspector attached to the Central Industrial Security Force in New Mangalore Port Authority allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver early Sunday, the police said. 

The deceased has been identified as Zakir Hussain (58), a resident of Raichur. 

He shot himself using his service weapon. 

Hussain was posted on night shift at NMPA's main gate. 

He completed his shift and handed over the charge to the morning shift in-charge. 

At around 6.30 am, he proceeded to the washroom next to the main gate and shot himself, the police said. 

A case has been registered at the Panambur police station and an investigation is on. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

World Cup PIX: New Zealand recover after difficult start
World Cup PIX: New Zealand recover after difficult start

Images from the World Cup 2023 league match between India and New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday.

World Cup 2023: 'England look like a side that has no confidence'
World Cup 2023: 'England look like a side that has no confidence'

Former skipper Nasser Hussain said reliance on statistics rather than reading the conditions has led to England's downfall in World Cup 2023.

Raja Singh, who made anti-Prophet remarks, gets BJP ticket in Telangana
Raja Singh, who made anti-Prophet remarks, gets BJP ticket in Telangana

Three of the BJP's sitting Lok Sabha members - Bandi Sanjay Kumar (former Telangana BJP chief and Karimnagar MP), Dharmapuri Arvind (Nizamabad MP) and Soyam Bapu Rao (Adilabad MP) will contest in the elections.

China ramped up troop deployment, infra along LAC in 2022: Pentagon
China ramped up troop deployment, infra along LAC in 2022: Pentagon

According to the 'Military and Security Developments involving the People's Republic of China' report 2023: "Since early May 2020, sustained tensions along the India-China border have dominated the Western Theater Command's attention."

Tribal women protest against deployment of police commandos in Manipur town
Tribal women protest against deployment of police commandos in Manipur town

Women are on a sit-in at Chikim village, around 3 km from Tengnoupal district's Moreh, a Kuki majority town.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances