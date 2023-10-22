RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bodies of 4 Nepali students killed in Israel arrive in Kathmandu
October 22, 2023  18:38
The bodies of four Nepali students killed in a Hamas attack in Israel have been brought back to Kathmandu, authorities said on Sunday. 

Ten Nepali students were killed when the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a barrage of rocket attacks in Southern Israel on October 7. 

The unprecedented assault left over 1,300 dead and triggered retaliatory strikes from the Israel defense forces. 

The bodies of the four students were recently handed over to Nepal's embassy in Tel Aviv by the Israeli government after their identification and completion of legal processes. 

Among the bodies brought back on Sunday morning were those of Lokendra Singh Dhami and Dipesh Raj Bista of Darchula. 

The mortal remains of Narayan Prasade Neupane of Kailali were brought on Sunday. 

The body of Ashish Chaudhary of Kailali arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport here on Sunday, according to secretariat of Foreign Minister N P Saud. 

All four bodies were airlifted on Saturday to Dhangadhi in Western Nepal on a Nepal Army helicopter, according to Nepal Army headquarters sources. -- PTI
