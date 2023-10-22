RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 2.74 cr in Mizoram, four held
October 22, 2023  13:52
File image
In a joint operation, the Assam Rifles and the Anti-Narcotics Squad recovered heroin worth Rs 2.74 crores, in three separate operations, in General Area Bawngkawn in South Aizawl, Tlangsam and Zote in Mizoram with the arrest of four people, an official statement said on Sunday.  

The operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Anti Narcotics Squad, Aizawl and the police department of the Champhai district based on specific information.  

According to the official statement, the recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to the Excise and Narcotics (Anti-Narcotics Squad) of Aizawl and Champahi police for further legal proceedings.  

Earlier this month, the Assam Rifles under inspector general Assam Rifles (East), recovered 17 cases of foreign origin cigarettes, 88 cases of beer, 15 cases and 2 bottles of whiskey and 16 cases of wine worth Rs 26.86 lakh in Champhai district.  

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force Champhai based on specific information in the general area of World Bank Road (Zokawthar-Melbuk). -- ANI                        
