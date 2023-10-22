RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Actor Dalip Tahil gets 2-month jail in accident case
October 22, 2023  19:20
A court in Mumbai has sentenced Bollywood actor Dalip Tahil to two months in jail in a 2018 accident case, citing that the medical officer's evidence made it clear that the actor was driving under the influence of alcohol. 

The court held that the defence's argument that the victim and her friend being "social media predators" encashed the actor's celebrity status, is not sufficient to discard the evidence of the prosecution. 

The metropolitan magistrate court in Bandra on October 16 had convicted the veteran actor of charges under Section 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. 

The detailed order was available recently. As per case details, Tahil's car rammed into an autorickshaw, injuring two passengers, in suburban Khar area in September 2018. 

The court noted that the evidence of the medical officer made it clear that the accused was under the influence of alcohol. 

Responding to an argument of the defence, the court said the status of the accused and the nature of the informant's and the witness' work is not the criteria to discard their testimony. -- PTI
