RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Kathmandu Valley
October 22, 2023  10:40
image
A 6.1 magnitude earthquake on Sunday hit Kathmandu, the capital city of Nepal.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the earthquake with epicentre in Dhading district was recorded at 7.39 am.

There was no report of any death or damage resulting from the tremor.

The jolt was also felt in other districts of Bagmati and Gandaki provinces.

In Dhading, 90 km west of Kathmandu four tremors were felt within 29 minutes after the strong jolt that occurred at 7.39 am.

An aftershock measuring 4.3 magnitude occurred at 8.08 am followed by 4.3 at 8.28 am and 4.1 at 8.59 am, according to Earthquake Measurement Centre. 

The quake and continuous tremors triggered panic among people. 

Earthquakes are common in Nepal which is situated on the ridge where the Tibetan and Indian tectonic plates meet and advance two meters closer to one another every century which results in pressure which is released in the form of earthquakes.

On October 16, Nepal's Sudurpaschim province was hit by a 4.8 magnitude earthquake.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks killed around 9,000 people in 2015.

As the government's post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report noted, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Buttler confesses: England's World Cup dreams in jeopardy after crushing loss
Buttler confesses: England's World Cup dreams in jeopardy after crushing loss

Jos Buttler concedes 'incredibly difficult' for England to progress to semi-final

20 aid trucks enter Gaza; not enough, says UN chief
20 aid trucks enter Gaza; not enough, says UN chief

United Nations leaders and agencies have welcomed the entry of a humanitarian aid convoy into Gaza via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt but noted that it is only a small beginning, still far from enough and reiterated their appeal...

Israel to intensify Gaza bombing ahead of ground offensive
Israel to intensify Gaza bombing ahead of ground offensive

With an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza looming large, Israel has said it will step up its aerial strikes in the besieged Palestinian territory to create the 'best conditions' for troops to move in.

Verstappen beats Hamilton to Austin sprint race win
Verstappen beats Hamilton to Austin sprint race win

Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen won a US Grand Prix sprint race from pole position on Saturday after an early challenge from Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton.

In Pictures - Arsenal rally to hold Chelsea; City, United win
In Pictures - Arsenal rally to hold Chelsea; City, United win

Images from the Premier League matches played on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances