2 Indian workers killed in explosion in Maldives
October 22, 2023  19:37
Two Indian workers were killed in a powerful explosion near a fish market on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island in the Maldives, the Indian mission in Male said on Sunday. 

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island in which two Indian nationals have lost their lives," the high commission of India in Maldives said in a post on X. 

It said the mission is in "close contact" with the Maldivian authorities as well as the families of the victims. 

Citing a resident, the Sun Online news website reported that the explosion took place near the fish market, located at the southern end of the island's harbour, at around 04:15 pm on Saturday. 

Preliminary investigative findings show the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder near Kamunudhoo's fish market, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying. 

The victims were workers employed by the contractor for the land reclamation project to build an airport on the island, it said, without identifying their nationalities. -- PTI
