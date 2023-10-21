RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Vasundhara Raje in BJPs 2nd Rajasthan list
October 21, 2023  15:16
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday named 83 more candidates for the Rajasthan assembly polls, fielding former chief minister Vasundhara Raje from her traditional Jhalrapatan seat.
 
The party also decided to field Narpat Singh Rajvi from Chittorgarh after its earlier decision to deny the five-term MLA, who is the son-in-law of its stalwart leader Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, renomination from his Vidhyadhar Nagar seat. This triggered a backlash from a section of party workers.

The BJP leadership's about-turn on his candidature is being seen as a damage-control exercise after Rajvi reacted angrily and cited his family legacy to hit out at the party.

The names also include Vishwaraj Singh Mewar, a descendent of Maharana Pratap Singh, who joined the party recently. He has been fielded from Nathdwara, which was won by veteran Congress leader C P Joshi in 2018.

Former state BJP president Satish Poonia has been fielded from Amber, the seat he currently represents in the Rajasthan assembly.-- PTI
