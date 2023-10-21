US pushing Israel to delay ground offensive in Gaza

As hundreds of tanks and armed soldiers gather near the Gaza border, waiting for a nod from the political regime and the military top brass to begin a 'ground offensive', the United States and Europe are quietly pushing Israel to hold off the mission, The Times of Israel reported on Saturday.

According to The Times of Israel, the request came fearing that the move would all but scuttle efforts to secure additional hostage releases for the foreseeable future.

The Times of Israel, reported quoting senior diplomatic officials, that both governments recognise that a ground invasion is very likely and not telling Israel not to launch one at all, but rather hold off to try and see if additional diplomatic efforts can succeed.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have confirmed the release of two US citizens who were being held hostage by Hamas, and that the duo is now in Israeli troops' hands.

The two Americans who were released have been identified as Judith Tai Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natali Raanan, both from Chicago.

The United States deployed two carrier strike groups, each consisting of an aircraft carrier, its planes, and several escort warships, which appeared to have deterred Hezbollah from attacking Israel in a major war.

According to the New York Times report, quoting American officials, the US and Israeli Intelligence agencies are working to determine whether Israel's expected ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip could prompt Hezbollah to launch a large-scale military campaign against Israel from Lebanon.

The US-based daily reported that the officials have assessed that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah does not want an all-out war with Israel, for fear of the damage it would do to his group and Lebanon. U.S. officials said that assessment could change as more intelligence is gathered and events unfold.