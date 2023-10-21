RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Trucks carrying aid starts entering Gaza from Egypt
October 21, 2023  14:15
The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza opened on Saturday to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water in the territory that is under an Israeli siege.

Israel sealed off the Gaza Strip, stopping all entry of food, water, medicine, and fuel to its 2.3 million people following the Hamas attack on October 7.

More than 200 trucks carrying roughly 3,000 tonnes of aid had been positioned near the crossing for days before heading into Gaza.

Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a barrage of air strikes in Southern Israel on last week.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in response launched multiple attacks targeting Hamas' key infrastructure. So far, thousands of people have been killed in Israel and the Gaza Strip in the biggest escalation in decades between the two sides.

