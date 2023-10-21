RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Return of father 'biggest day of my life': Maryam Nawaz
October 21, 2023  16:25
image
Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said the return of her father Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan after four years was the "biggest day" of her life and predicted that the country will see the former prime minister staging another comeback in politics.
 
Sharif, 73, returned home on Saturday on a special flight after a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK to head his party in the general elections expected to be held in January.

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the 'Umeed-e-Pakistan' chartered plane.
Soon before Nawaz Sharif's plane landed in Islamabad, Maryam said that it was the "biggest day" of her life.

"The pain and suffering that Nawaz Sharif endured in the last 24 years are hardly comparable, and there are some wounds that will never heal, but the amount of times Nawaz Sharif has risen is probably not the same for anyone else," Maryam said in a post on X.

The PML-N Vice President said that Pakistan is going to see another comeback of Nawaz Sharif on Saturday.

"Welcome Nawaz Sharif," said his 49-year-old daughter, seen as his political heir.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

ICC World Cup PIX: South Africa on course for huge total
ICC World Cup PIX: South Africa on course for huge total

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between South Africa and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Raj poll: Gehlot, Pilot in Cong's 1st list; no major changes
Raj poll: Gehlot, Pilot in Cong's 1st list; no major changes

The Congress is yet to declare candidates on a majority seats as its Central Election Committee will meet on Sunday to finalise names for more seats.

Kerala firm to stop supplying uniform to Israeli police over Gaza war
Kerala firm to stop supplying uniform to Israeli police over Gaza war

'We request everyone to stop the war. The Israel police force will not be short of uniforms because of our decision. But this a moral decision. Bombing of the hospitals cannot be accepted... We have decided not to take further orders...

If we're going to lift that trophy on the 19th...: Pak bowling coach Morkel
If we're going to lift that trophy on the 19th...: Pak bowling coach Morkel

At the moment, Pakistan's World Cup campaign is stuck against a huge boulder primarily because of their bowlers' inability to fire as a unit, the latest setback being a 62-run defeat against Australia in Bengaluru.

ICC World Cup PIX: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka: Engelbrecht, Van Beek guide Dutch to 262
ICC World Cup PIX: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka: Engelbrecht, Van Beek guide Dutch to 262

Images from the ICC Men's ODI World Cup match between Netherlands and Sri Lanka at the Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances