PM directs welfare schemes' implementation in 6 months
October 21, 2023  18:58
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target of six months to ensure the full saturation of his government's welfare schemes, official sources said on Saturday.
 
The government, they said, will launch a mega drive, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, across all 2.7 lakh panchayats in the country to reach out to beneficiaries and enrol them.

The sources added that the exercise will begin after Diwali next month and continue for several weeks.

Specially fitted 'raths' will reach the beneficiaries across the country, they said.

In a recent Cabinet meeting, Modi exhorted his colleagues to work harder and ensure that deserving beneficiaries who have still not got the benefits of welfare schemes are reached out to faster, they said.

During a meeting with top officials, he underlined the need to expedite the
saturation of welfare schemes.

"He said he wants all his schemes to reach full saturation in the next six months," a source said.
