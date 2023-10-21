Now, Akhilesh attacks Cong over caste census

Akhilesh Yadav's anger towards the Congress party hasn't seemed to ebb.





The Samajwadi Party chief who has been severely critical of the Congress after the grand old party and the SP failed to stitch an alliance for the Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.





On Friday while speaking to the media in Hardoi the SP Chief took on the Congress over its recent support to the Caste based census.





"It is the same Congress party that did not give the numbers of the caste census earlier. Now everyone knows that until and unless you don't have the support of the backward castes and tribes, you won't succeed," said Akhilesh Yadav.





"It's a miracle that now the Congress party wants a caste census. Congress party is now aware that the vote they were searching for is not with them anymore," he added.





Earlier on Friday, Akhilesh Yadav continued his attack on the Congress for what he alleged was a betrayal said if this confusion prevails, the INDIA bloc would never be able to defeat the BJP.





"If Congress didn't want to give seats (in MP), then they should have said it before. Today, SP is fighting only on seats where it has its own organisation. Now after Madhya Pradesh, I know that the INDIA alliance is for the (parliamentary) elections at the national level. If Congress continues to behave like this, then who will stand with them? If we will fight against the BJP with confusion in our minds, then we won't succeed," said Akhilesh Yadav. -- ANI

