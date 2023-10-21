Nawaz Sharif returns to Pak after 4-year exile

Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned home on Saturday on a special flight from Dubai after a four-year self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom to head his party and try to secure a record fourth term in the general elections expected to be held in January.

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the chartered flight "Umeed-e-Pakistan" along with some family members, senior party leaders and friends.