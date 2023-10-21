Majority of hostages in Gaza are alive: Israel

Israel's military has said that a majority of the hostages in Gaza are alive, CNN reported.





The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it has been able to reduce the number of missing, initially thought to be around 3,000 on the first day of the war, to between 100 and 200 on Friday as they have confirmed people's locations.





More than 20 of the hostages are under the age of 18 and between ten and 20 of those held are over the age of 60, according to the latest update from IDF, as per CNN.





Israel's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen and 22 ambassadors and diplomats from countries whose citizens have been abducted have called for the immediate release of the abductees and to permit visits by the International Red Cross.





Cohen said the release of the abductees is Israel's 'foremost priority'. -- ANI





IMAGE: Toys and other belongings are seen inside a damaged family home in Kibbutz Nir Oz following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel on October 19, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters

