Gaganyaan test flight launched after initial glitch
October 21, 2023  10:09
JUST IN: Indian Space Research Organisation launches test flight for Gaganyaan mission after first test flight was aborted.  -- ANI
Clicking pictures under the streetlight or during the day is pure joy with the OnePlus 11, says Ashish Narsale.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing for the World Cup match against New Zealand?

Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for Sunday's US Grand Prix after Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen had a faster lap deleted for exceeding track limits and dropped to sixth on the grid.

David Warner picked up the player of the match award for his sensational knock of 163 in Friday's 62-run World Cup win over Pakistan but he was quick to praise his opening partner Mitchell Marsh, who also scored a ton on his birthday.

The United States on Friday expressed concern over the departure of Canadian diplomats from India and said that it expects New Delhi to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

