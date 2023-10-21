Gaganyaan: ISRO test flight launch now at 10 am

Minutes after an anomaly forced a hold of its launch, the Test Vehicle carrying payloads related to the Gaganyaan human space flight programme would be fired again on Saturday at 10 am, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced.





'Reason for the launch hold is identified and corrected. The launch is planned at 10:00 Hrs. today,' ISRO said in an update on X.





Earlier, ISRO chief S Somanath said that the engine ignition of the TV-D1 rocket did not happen in the course of time.



There was a very smooth air lift and automatic launch sequence leading up to the command to lift off, 'but the engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course due to anomaly', Somanath said soon after the mission was put on hold.



"And we have to find out what went wrong with that. The vehicle is safe, the entire vehicle is very safe. We will have to reach the vehicle and then look at what has happened now," he said, adding ISRO will come back soon after analysing what triggered the automatic launch sequence holding the vehicle.



"So what has happened is that the ground support computer doing this function has withheld the launch in view of the anomaly observed. We will come back after understanding the anomaly, correct it and schedule the launch very soon," the space agency's Chairman said from the Mission Control Center. -- PTI