RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Gaganyaan: ISRO test flight launch now at 10 am
October 21, 2023  09:53
image
Minutes after an anomaly forced a hold of its launch, the Test Vehicle carrying payloads related to the Gaganyaan human space flight programme would be fired again on Saturday at 10 am, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced.

'Reason for the launch hold is identified and corrected. The launch is planned at 10:00 Hrs. today,' ISRO said in an update on X.

Earlier, ISRO chief S Somanath said that the engine ignition of the TV-D1 rocket did not happen in the course of time.

There was a very smooth air lift and automatic launch sequence leading up to the command to lift off, 'but the engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course due to anomaly', Somanath said soon after the mission was put on hold.

"And we have to find out what went wrong with that. The vehicle is safe, the entire vehicle is very safe. We will have to reach the vehicle and then look at what has happened now," he said, adding ISRO will come back soon after analysing what triggered the automatic launch sequence holding the vehicle.

"So what has happened is that the ground support computer doing this function has withheld the launch in view of the anomaly observed. We will come back after understanding the anomaly, correct it and schedule the launch very soon," the space agency's Chairman said from the Mission Control Center.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Phone Shopping? Check Out OnePlus 11
Phone Shopping? Check Out OnePlus 11

Clicking pictures under the streetlight or during the day is pure joy with the OnePlus 11, says Ashish Narsale.

NZ Game: Will Shami replace Pandya?
NZ Game: Will Shami replace Pandya?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing for the World Cup match against New Zealand?

Leclerc on pole in Austin as Verstappen has lap deleted
Leclerc on pole in Austin as Verstappen has lap deleted

Charles Leclerc put Ferrari on pole position for Sunday's US Grand Prix after Red Bull's triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen had a faster lap deleted for exceeding track limits and dropped to sixth on the grid.

Warner hails Marsh after 'David-Goliath' partnership
Warner hails Marsh after 'David-Goliath' partnership

David Warner picked up the player of the match award for his sensational knock of 163 in Friday's 62-run World Cup win over Pakistan but he was quick to praise his opening partner Mitchell Marsh, who also scored a ton on his birthday.

US 'concerned' over Canadian diplomats leaving India
US 'concerned' over Canadian diplomats leaving India

The United States on Friday expressed concern over the departure of Canadian diplomats from India and said that it expects New Delhi to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances