Gaganyaan: ISRO puts test flight launch on hold
October 21, 2023  09:04
image
Gaganyaan's First Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) launch has been put on hold.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somnath said, "The lift-off attempt could not happen today...engine ignition has not happened in the nominal course, we need to find out what went wrong. The vehicle is safe, we need to look at what happened...we will come back soon...the computer which is doing function has withheld the launch...we will correct it and schedule launch soon."

More details awaited.  -- ANI
