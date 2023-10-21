RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Exiled ex-Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to return home today
October 21, 2023  12:04
image
Three-time former Pakistan Prime Minister and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif Nawaz Sharif will return home on Saturday after four years of self-imposed exile.

Ahead of his return to Pakistan after four years, Nawaz Sharif on Saturday deplored the "very chaotic" situation back home and expressed confidence that his PML-N party was "competent" to take the cash-strapped country out of the present crisis.

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo will fly in from Dubai to Islamabad on a chartered plane, former finance minister and PML-N stalwart Ishaq Dar said.

"After staying an hour or so in Islamabad, he will leave for Lahore to address a rally at Minar-i-Pakistan," Dar told journalists on Friday.

Talking to reporters at the Dubai airport, he deplored the existing situation of the country which in his words was far worse than in 2017 when he was disqualified by the Supreme Court and later convicted by an accountability court in two cases of corruption. 

"The situation is not better than 2017...and it pains me to see all this that our country has gone back instead of going forward," he said, adding that it was time to think about why the country came to the situation.

"The situation in Pakistan is very chaotic and that is very worrying," Nawaz was quoted as saying by Geo News

"We are competent enough to solve the problems of the country, he said before his departure from Dubai airport. 

"People are suffering in Pakistan and it is painful but there is hope that we can improve the situation. We created the mess and only we can fix the situation."

When asked about the elections, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was empowered to decide the date of the elections.
Talking about his fate after his conviction in 2017, he said that he left everything to God and that he was successfully returning to Pakistan.

Nawaz left for London in November 2019 on medical grounds after a higher court granted him bail for four weeks. By that time, he had served half of his seven-year jail term in the Al-Azizia corruption case.

During the four years since then, Nawaz was declared a proclaimed offender in Al-Azizia and Avenfield corruption cases for his continuous absence from the proceedings on appeals against the sentences.

The Islamabad high court on Thursday granted him protective bail until October 24 in both cases after NAB did not oppose the petitions filed by him.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Navratri: Gorgeous Greys Of Bollywood
Navratri: Gorgeous Greys Of Bollywood

Sukanya Verma proves that it can be gorgeous too when seen through Bollywood's loving, lyrical eyes.

What went wrong for Pakistan against Australia...
What went wrong for Pakistan against Australia...

Opener Abullah Shafique says Pakistan must make the best of good starts and finish off matches at the ongoing World Cup.

Canada row: UK disagrees with India's position
Canada row: UK disagrees with India's position

The United Kingdom has shown its disagreement with India's action after the India-Canada standoff which resulted in the departure of 41 Canadian diplomats from India and called for resolution of differences through discussion.

NRIs: Pop Nationalism To Identity Supremacy
NRIs: Pop Nationalism To Identity Supremacy

Brand India's societal divisions and distortions have remained as much relevant in 'liberal' America and Europe as it still is in the structurally stratified Indian society of the 21st century, observes N Sathiya Moorthy.

Warner acknowledges IPL lessons for success in ODIs
Warner acknowledges IPL lessons for success in ODIs

Opener David Warner, who set up a crucial victory for Australia with a whirlwind century in the ongoing World Cup on Friday, credited the IPL for working as a learning platform where he perfected the art of pacing an ODI innings.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances