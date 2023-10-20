RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


You can soon have two WhatsApp accounts on one phone
October 20, 2023  17:02
One can soon have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time. 

Yes, you read it right. 

Mark Zuckerberg recently announced that the particular feature will be rolled out to Android users in the coming weeks and months, TechCrunch reported. 

"Helpful for switching between accounts -- such as your work and personal -- now you no longer need to log out each time, carry two phones or worry about messaging from the wrong place," the company said in a blog post. 

To set up a second account, you will need a second phone number and SIM card, or a phone that accepts multi-SIM or eSIM. 

Simply open your WhatsApp settings, click on the arrow next to your name, and click "Add account". This will allow you to manage two separate accounts within the app. 

While setting up, you will need your second phone with SIM or a phone with physical or eSIM facility for multi-SIM. 

The company said that you will be able to manage separate notifications and privacy settings for each account. It is available on both WhatsApp beta and stable versions.
