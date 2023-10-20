RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Will target Hamas like human animals: Israel
October 20, 2023  13:55
image
Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Avi Dichter said on Friday that the Hamas organisation have behaved like 'animals' and emphasised that his country will target Hamas like 'human animals' during and after the war.

"You don't need justification to fight against an organization like Hamas that have behaved like animals hunting other animals. It's not going to be to be stopped and we are not going to take it as something that was done, and that's it. We are going to target those animals, human animals, whether during the war or after the war, nobody is going to escape," he said. -- ANI

While speaking with ANI, Israeli Minister Dichter claimed that Hamas and its associates were responsible for the explosion at the Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza and highlighted that the incident happened the day when the US President was scheduled to land in Tel Aviv.He added, "Well, we all know that what happened in Gaza Hospital was a Palestinian job. It's not fully sure whether it was a rocket or a bomb launched by Hamas. This hospital belongs to Christian people. It's one of the single churches in the Gaza Strip."He said further, "It's not a coincidence that it happened just on the day that the President of the US was supposed to come here and those who saw the movies understand. I must say I know something about it. That's not an event that happened from a bomb coming from an air strike."
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India amid row
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India amid row

Canada will be pausing all in-person services at the consulates in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru and is now directing all Canadians in India to the High Commission in New Delhi.

'Trudeau painted Modi in a corner'
'Trudeau painted Modi in a corner'

'By making it so public in the House of Commons, you know the reaction in India... Mr Modi is not very happy about it; you're kicking out Canadian diplomats; you suspended visa services for Canadians...'

Number of women in blue-collar jobs increasing across manufacturing sector
Number of women in blue-collar jobs increasing across manufacturing sector

"Lady candidates need not apply." So read the postscript in a job notice from Telco (now Tata Motors) on a notice board in the corridors of the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (now Bengaluru), in 1974. Irked, Sudha Murty, who...

Targeting of civilians in Gaza a heinous crime, MBS tells Sunak
Targeting of civilians in Gaza a heinous crime, MBS tells Sunak

Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and noted that the targeting of civilians in Gaza was a "heinous crime and a brutal attack", Arab News reported citing the Saudi Press Agency.

Dussehra Styles You Will Fall In Love With
Dussehra Styles You Will Fall In Love With

How many of these looks will you add to your festive wardrobe?

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances