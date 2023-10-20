RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UN outraged at crimes against humanity in Gaza
October 20, 2023  11:22
Palestinians search for bodies in Gaza. Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
UN experts have expressed outrage against the deadly strike at Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City, which killed more than 470 civilians on Tuesday and trapped hundreds under the rubble. 

The strike reportedly followed two warnings issued by Israel that an attack on the hospital was imminent if people inside were not evacuated.

"The strike against Al Ahli Arab Hospital is an atrocity. We are equally outraged by the deadly strike on the same day on an UNRWA school located in Al Maghazi refugee camp that sheltered some 4000 displaced people, as well as two densely populated refugee camps," the experts said.

The experts raised serious humanitarian and legal concerns over Israel tightening its 16-year siege of the enclave and its population and long-standing occupation, depriving 2.2 million people of essential food, fuel, water, electricity and medicine. 

An estimated 50,000 pregnant women in Gaza, are in desperate need of prenatal and postnatal care. The number of internally displaced people across the Gaza Strip is estimated at around one million.
