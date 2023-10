A soldier was injured on Friday in firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.





The trooper received gunshot injuries near the Chandni post, they said, adding he was referred to the army's 92 base hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment.





He is under treatment and his condition is stated to be stable, they said. -- PTI