Sensex declines for 3rd day
October 20, 2023  17:54
image
Benchmark stock index Sensex fell for the third day running on Friday due to weak trends in global markets and soaring crude oil prices.

Foreign fund outflows also weighed on investor sentiments amid strengthening US bond yields which are nearing 5 per cent for the first time since 2007.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 231.62 points or 0.35 per cent to settle at 65,397.62. During the day, it plunged 320.63 points or 0.48 per cent to 65,308.61.

In three sessions to Friday, Sensex dropped 1,030 points.   PTI
