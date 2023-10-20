RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Russia sends 27 tonnes of food for Gaza
October 20, 2023  14:49
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/Reuters
Russia has delivered 27 tonnes of food supplies for civilians in the Gaza Strip set to be transferred from Egypt, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

Taking to X, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "27 tonnes of food supplies delivered by Russia's EMERCOM and transferred to the Egyptian Red Crescent for distribution among the people of the Gaza Strip in need. Every bit helps."

Russia's Deputy Minister Ilya Denisov in a statement said, "A special plane has taken off from the airport at Ramenskoye near Moscow for El-Arish in Egypt. The Russian humanitarian aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent to be sent to the Gaza Strip." 

He added the aid comprised "wheat, sugar, rice (and) pasta."
