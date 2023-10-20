Rishi Sunak travels to Egypt for 'crisis talks'

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to Egypt on Friday as part of his Middle East tour for crisis talks to prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict spilling over across the region.



In Cairo, Sunak held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, during which he reiterated the United Kingdom's long-standing commitment to the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.



According to Downing Street updates on the talks in the Egyptian capital, the leaders agreed on the need for all parties to take steps to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and minimise the loss of innocent lives.



"The Prime Minister (Sunak) underscored his commitment to opening up humanitarian access to Gaza to alleviate the suffering of thousands of people who desperately need food, water and medicine," a Downing Street spokesperson said of the talks with Abbas.



"They condemned Hamas' terrorism and stressed that Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's long-standing commitment to the two-state solution and to achieving a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security," the spokesperson said.



In his earlier discussions with El-Sisi, Sunak welcomed efforts by Egypt to reopen the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza as soon as possible.



"He said that the UK was committed to playing its part in helping the civilians of Gaza and alleviating the dire humanitarian situation there," Downing Street said.



The talks with the Egyptian President follow 'productive' discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia on Thursday. -- PTI

