RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Rishi Sunak travels to Egypt for 'crisis talks'
October 20, 2023  22:28
image
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to Egypt on Friday as part of his Middle East tour for crisis talks to prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict spilling over across the region.

In Cairo, Sunak held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, during which he reiterated the United Kingdom's long-standing commitment to the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

According to Downing Street updates on the talks in the Egyptian capital, the leaders agreed on the need for all parties to take steps to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, and minimise the loss of innocent lives.

"The Prime Minister (Sunak) underscored his commitment to opening up humanitarian access to Gaza to alleviate the suffering of thousands of people who desperately need food, water and medicine," a Downing Street spokesperson said of the talks with Abbas.

"They condemned Hamas' terrorism and stressed that Hamas do not represent the Palestinian people. The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's long-standing commitment to the two-state solution and to achieving a future where Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security," the spokesperson said.

In his earlier discussions with El-Sisi, Sunak welcomed efforts by Egypt to reopen the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza as soon as possible.

"He said that the UK was committed to playing its part in helping the civilians of Gaza and alleviating the dire humanitarian situation there," Downing Street said.

The talks with the Egyptian President follow 'productive' discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Top Indian Army commanders 'draw lessons' from Gaza, Ukraine wars
Top Indian Army commanders 'draw lessons' from Gaza, Ukraine wars

Top commanders of the Indian Army deliberated on the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas conflict at a five-day conclave to draw relevant lessons besides focusing on ways to make the force 'future ready' in line with with emerging...

Rift in INDIA: Akhilesh's tirade continues, UP Cong chief hits back
Rift in INDIA: Akhilesh's tirade continues, UP Cong chief hits back

The SP chief said, "If the Congress behaves like this, who will stand with them."

Morgan Stanley upgrades India to 'standout overweight'
Morgan Stanley upgrades India to 'standout overweight'

The Wall Street major Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to "standout overweight" citing that the relative economic and earnings growth is improving and the macro-stability setup looks sufficient to withstand the higher real rate...

Countdown for ISRO's uncrewed test flight launch begins
Countdown for ISRO's uncrewed test flight launch begins

A single-stage liquid propulsion rocket, equipped with a Crew Module and Crew Escape System, is slated for a lift-off from the first launch pad at the spaceport here at 8 am on Saturday.

MP polls: Protests erupt over Cong's 2nd list of candidates
MP polls: Protests erupt over Cong's 2nd list of candidates

After the Congress announced its second list of 88 candidates for the next month's Madhya Pradesh assembly polls, protests erupted at several places in the state on Friday through which party workers expressed disappointment over the...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances