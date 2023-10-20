RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Number of confirmed Israeli hostages up to 203
October 20, 2023  00:35
The Israel Defence Forces raised the number of confirmed hostages being held in Gaza to 203.

IDF Spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said the families have been notified and stressed that the number will likely rise as the military gets new information.

Hagari noted that some of the notifications were made with high confidence while others were made with moderate to low confidence.

Other families of missing Israelis have been told their loved ones are not being held hostage.

Nearly two weeks after Hamas's attack on border communities, many missing Israelis still have not been accounted for.

The IDF is continuing to search for missing Israelis near the Gaza border, and forensic experts are working around the clock to identify bodies. -- ANI/TPS

IMAGE: Israeli soldiers patrol an area near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel on October 19, 2023. Photograph: Amir Cohen/Reuters
