No violations: India on tit for tat with Canada





Canada had accused India of violating the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday said that Canada has removed 41 diplomats and their 42 dependents from India amid the ongoing row between the two countries.





The MEA statement noted that the state of the ties between India and Canada as well as Ottawa's continued presence in India's internal affairs warrant a "parity" in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa.





"The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa," it said. -- ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said no international norms were violated in India seeking parity in the mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa.