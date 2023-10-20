RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Make a date with 50 Cent Jackson on Nov 25
October 20, 2023  12:03
And yes, there's another concert waiting in the wings: Grammy and Emmy Award Winning hip hop Artist Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson.

Witness a historic moment in India's live hip-hop experiences as Tracktical Concerts brings rap royalty, 50 Cent, to Mumbai as a part of 'The Final Lap Tour 2023' -- the icon's global farewell tour before he retires from music.

To be held at DY Patil Stadium on November 25th, the much-awaited concert will see a star-studded opening line-up of celebrated desi acts such as DIVINE, Prabh Deep, SVDP and Yung Raja.

Tickets start from Rs 2,999. Book now on Paytm Insider.
For more information on the concert, log onto www.tracktical.com.
