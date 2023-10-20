Make a date with 50 Cent Jackson on Nov 25





Witness a historic moment in India's live hip-hop experiences as Tracktical Concerts brings rap royalty, 50 Cent, to Mumbai as a part of 'The Final Lap Tour 2023' -- the icon's global farewell tour before he retires from music.





To be held at DY Patil Stadium on November 25th, the much-awaited concert will see a star-studded opening line-up of celebrated desi acts such as DIVINE, Prabh Deep, SVDP and Yung Raja.