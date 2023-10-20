RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Karnataka: Cong lodges police complaint against BJP
October 20, 2023  23:19
image
The ruling Congress on Friday lodged a police complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Karnataka social media handle for posting derogatory posts against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The Congress state general secretary Surya Mukundaraj said the BJP social media handle projected that the huge amount of cash to the tune of Rs 94 crore and valuables worth Rs 8 crore seized by the Income Tax Department in the recent raids in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi belonged to the Congress.

He also complained that the BJP had morphed the images of the chief minister and his deputy and portrayed them in a poor light to create confusion among people.

Mukundaraj also charged that many BJP leaders shared the posts by BJP's Karnataka unit on the micro-blogging site 'X', which is defamatory.

'The I-T department nowhere said in its press release that the cash seized by it belonged to ministers or any specific person. Even before the probe was completed, the BJP started spreading lies through social media to create confusion among people,' the Congress leader said in his complaint.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Top Indian Army commanders 'draw lessons' from Gaza, Ukraine wars
Top Indian Army commanders 'draw lessons' from Gaza, Ukraine wars

Top commanders of the Indian Army deliberated on the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas conflict at a five-day conclave to draw relevant lessons besides focusing on ways to make the force 'future ready' in line with with emerging...

ICC WC: Openers, Zampa guide Australia to victory over Pakistan
ICC WC: Openers, Zampa guide Australia to victory over Pakistan

IMAGES from the ICC World Cup match played between Australia and Pakistan in Bengaluru, on Friday.

Rift in INDIA: Akhilesh's tirade continues, UP Cong chief hits back
Rift in INDIA: Akhilesh's tirade continues, UP Cong chief hits back

The SP chief said, "If the Congress behaves like this, who will stand with them."

Morgan Stanley upgrades India to 'standout overweight'
Morgan Stanley upgrades India to 'standout overweight'

The Wall Street major Morgan Stanley has upgraded India to "standout overweight" citing that the relative economic and earnings growth is improving and the macro-stability setup looks sufficient to withstand the higher real rate...

Countdown for ISRO's uncrewed test flight launch begins
Countdown for ISRO's uncrewed test flight launch begins

A single-stage liquid propulsion rocket, equipped with a Crew Module and Crew Escape System, is slated for a lift-off from the first launch pad at the spaceport here at 8 am on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances