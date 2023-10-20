Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from her partner of 10 years





"Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it," the 46-year-old Italian Prime Minister said.Giambruno and Meloni are not married and have been long-term partners. They have a seven-year-old daughter.





"I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra," she wrote.





Giambruno, who hosts the show "Diario del Giorno" on Italian free-to-air television channel Rete 4a had come under flak when he suggested on his show this August that women could avoid rape by not getting too drunk.

-- ANI

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday said that she has separated from her journalist partner Andrea Giambruno."My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost 10 years, ends here," Meloni posted on her social media account on X.