Israel destroys 100+ targets, tunnels in Gaza





In a post on X, Israeli Air Force said, "During the night, the IDF attacked over a hundred operational targets of the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip; a terrorist who participated in the murderous raids in the Gaza Strip was eliminated."





According to the Israel Air Force, during the operation, the Israeli fighter jets attacked and destroyed tunnel shafts, munitions warehouses and dozens of operational headquarters.





The Israeli Air Force said, "As part of the attacks, terrorist infrastructure and weapons were destroyed located in a mosque in the Jablia neighbourhood, which was used, among other things, as an observation post and as a gathering ground for terrorists associated with the terrorist organization Hamas." -- ANI

