Cyclone Tej will not affect Gujarat: Official
October 20, 2023  20:41
Image only for representation.
A cyclonic storm taking form in the southwest Arabian Sea will not have any impact on Gujarat, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Friday.

A low-pressure area over the southeast and southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by October 21 morning, the IMD had said in a statement earlier.

According to the formula followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region, it will be called 'Tej'.

It is predicted to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move towards the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen, according to the IMD. Cyclones, however, change their course sometimes.

"It is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of October 22 and move towards the south Oman and Yemen coast," said Manorama Mohanty, director of the Meteorological Centre in Ahmedabad.

"Since the cyclone would move towards west-northwest, it may not have any impact on Gujarat (which lies to the east). Weather in Gujarat will remain dry for the next seven days," she added.

The state's relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey said as of now there was no threat as the storm was heading towards Gujarat. In June, cyclone Biparjoy which originated in the Arabian Sea ripped through Kutch and parts of Saurashtra in Gujarat, leaving a trail of destruction. It was initially heading westward but later changed direction and made landfall in Kutch.  -- PTI
