Canada visas for Indians will be delayed
October 20, 2023  10:17
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Thursday said that there would be a slowdown of Indian visa applications after Canada removed its 41 diplomats from India amid the ongoing India-Canada standoff.

In a press statement from IRCC said, "Following India's intent to unilaterally remove immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by October 20, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is reducing its number of employees in India from 27 to 5. IRCC will continue to accept and process applications from India, but reduced staffing levels are expected to impact processing times."

Moreover, the statement said that due to the decrease in Canadian diplomatic staff in India, Indian citizens would face delays in overall processing times, responses to enquiries and getting visas or their passports back.
