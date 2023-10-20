RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Book your tickets for Ed Sheeran's concert in Mumbai
October 20, 2023  11:57
One of the world's largest selling music sensations of all time, Ed Sheeran, will bring his record-breaking '+ - =  x Tour' to India as part of his Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. The India leg of this tour will be the final stop in the Asia Tour and will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on March 16th, 2024. The special guest for the show will be singer-songwriter Calum Scott.

Exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for Kotak credit card holders will begin on October 25th, 2023 at 11 am on BookMyShow. 
Kotak White Reserve and Kotak White credit card holders can enjoy a special discount for limited seats. 
General On-Sale of tickets for the tour will go live starting October 27th, 2023 at 3 pm on BookMyShow and www.edsheeran.com.


