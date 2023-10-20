Biden to send budget request to Cong for Israel





"Tomorrow, President Biden will send an urgent budget request to Congress to fund America's national security needs and to support our critical partners -- including Israel and Ukraine."





Earlier today, United States President Joe Biden has called for a massive new aid package for Israel and Ukraine and at the same time, strongly denounced a rise in anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in the US.





Biden addressed the nation in prime time on Thursday (local time), fresh off a wartime visit to Israel.





Speaking from the Oval Office starting at 8 pm (local time), Biden made the case to Americans that it's vital to both global and US national security to assist Israel as it responds to terror attacks by Hamas as well as to continue help for Ukraine as it fends off Russian invaders. -- ANI

